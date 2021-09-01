Cancel
CTP’s In The Huddle - Final 53

By Luft Krigare
Daily Norseman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for a conversation on your Minnesota Vikings. Some of your favorite Climbing The Pocket personalities gather together with you to talk about how the Minnesota Vikings have made Modesto get to the final 53 man roster. There was a trade for TE Chris Herdon from the New York Jets. QB Jake Browning was waived but after being told he’ll still be the QB2 from the practice squad if he makes it through waivers. RB Kene Nwangwu made the 53 but will go on IR for a minimum of 3 weeks. Migraine-inducing Dra Samia and Dakota Dozier have been released. Samia with an injury settlement, and hoped from the Vikings that they can get Dozier back on the practice squad [he knows the playbook]. Chad Beebe was put on IR and is out for the season. And in a surprise move, cut Everson Griffen. Many more moves were made and the guys will get joined by you to talk about it. Were they the right ones?

www.dailynorseman.com

