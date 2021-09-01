Cancel
Agriculture

Carbon Robotics secures $27M for its autonomous field weeders

By Brian Heater
TechCrunch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Weeding is one of the biggest challenges farmers face, especially with the rise of herbicide-resistant weeds and increasing interest in organic and regenerative methods,” founder and CEO Paul Mikesell said in a release. “This round of investment will enable us to scale our operations to meet the increasing demand for this technology. Additionally, this funding will allow our team to continue to innovate new products and identify revolutionary ways to apply technology to agriculture.”

techcrunch.com

