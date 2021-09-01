8 Best 60 Percent Keyboards
While some typists think the bigger, the better when it comes to keyboards, there’s a school of thought in favor of smaller ones, such as the 60 percent keyboard. A 60 percent keyboard is usually mechanical and lacks a number pad, F keys, navigation key cluster, and arrow keys. For those with limited desk space, the benefits of a small form factor outweigh the lack of functionality. Some gamers prefer 60 percent keyboards because the smaller size allows the user greater freedom to adjust the position of their keyboard.www.popularmechanics.com
