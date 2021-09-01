Cancel
Semiconductor veterans gather to design customizable, chiplet-based RISC-V server processors

By Chris Williams, Editor in Chief
theregister.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Silicon Valley startup is stepping out of stealth mode today, publicly vowing to supply high-performance data-center-class RISC-V processors. Ventana Micro Systems said since its founding in 2018 it has secured $53m in funding in series A and B rounds, the latter of which totaled $38m and was led by Marvell founders Sehat Sutardja and Weili Dai.

