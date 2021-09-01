Cancel
Skin Care

This Insanely Popular K-Beauty Moisturizer Just Got Even Better

By Gabriela Thorn e
Allure
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven on my laziest days, I never skip moisturizer, and lately I’ve been obsessed with Belif’s. I love massaging a small dollop of this airy cream onto my face and neck—and trust that a little bit of this stuff goes a long way. The lightweight but deeply hydrating formula (with soothing oat kernel extract, moisturizing herbs, and panthenol) makes this a great option year-round. I love running a chilled face roller over my face after applying the moisturizer for relaxing relief.

#K Beauty#Moisturizer#Beauty Products#Sunscreen
