21 Labor Day Deals on Accessories to Shop This Weekend

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At last, Labor Day is among us! While the holiday weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, it’s also a reminder that so much fall fun lies ahead. If you ask us, that’s something worth celebrating. As with other major holidays, you might be looking to do a little shopping this weekend. While there are many sales to choose from, we always look forward to Nordstrom to close out the season. This high-end retailer offers quality items that are bound to sell out in the weeks and months ahead. So, whether you’re looking to refresh your own home decor, get a head start on your holiday shopping, or simply indulge in a little retail therapy, we’re here to give you a hand. To get your online cart started, we’ve handpicked $100 or less finds — or, as we like to call them, “little luxuries”— to snag from Nordstrom during the Labor Day holiday.