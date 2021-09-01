Roblox opens a metaverse playground for Vans shoe fans

When it comes to augmented reality try-ons, Snapchat is the go-to choice for many Gen Z users but Nike and sports retailer JD are introducing a new augmented reality shoe try-on experience for TikTok. The #JDVaporMaxShuffle campaign hashtag comes with a dance challenge that builds hype for the upcoming launch from Nike, and fans are able to try on the silhouette virtually in different colors. There's also an exclusive music track that can be used with the videos and users are invited to use the hashtag while dancing in the augmented reality shoes for their chance to win a year's supply of Nike trainers.