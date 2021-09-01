Roblox opens a metaverse playground for Vans shoe fans
Roblox announced the launch of Vans World, an interactive Vans skateboarding metaverse playground inside the gaming world. Inspired by the brand’s locations such as House of Vans and other skate parks, Vans World is a persistent 3D space where fans can practices their ollies and kickflips with friends. This is the brand’s first venture into the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One.venturebeat.com
Comments / 0