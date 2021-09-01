Could Roma Pursue Free Agent Serge Aurier?

While it's not quite as dramatic as cut-down day in the NFL, where dozens of quality players suddenly find themselves unemployed as teams across the league trim their rosters down to 53 select players, once the transfer window shuts in real football (you know, the one where the foot actually meets the ball on a regular basis), there are inevitably some players left out in the cold. Free agency in European football isn't quite as frenetic as its American cousin, but now that the 2021 summer transfer season is done and dusted, there are a few key players without contracts that could entice clubs across Europe.