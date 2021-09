Maura Tierney is known for a slew of great television dramas that run the gamut from medical (“ER”) to complicated marriages (“The Affair”). But her two most recent series took on the timely topic of justice, and more specifically how far one might go to save a loved one from having to pay for his (alleged) crimes. On Showtime’s “Your Honor,” Tierney stepped in as prosecutor Fiona McKee in the back-half of the first season, working in the same courthouse as the central character who covered up his son’s fatal hit-and-run. Now, though, she stars on the same premium cabler’s adaptation...