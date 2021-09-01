Cancel
Katie’s Report: Farrugia shines as Sunderland Ladies get the perfect start

By Katie Hume
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people wondered about Holly Manders not being in the starting line-up for Sunderland’s opening game of their FA Women’s Championship season last Sunday, but I think personally it was more surprising to see Eve Blakey not start after her 4 goals for the English Colleges. That said I think Mel went for the right mix of experience and youth. Mel is a very experienced manager, I’ve learned to trust her on lineups because she always gets it right.

