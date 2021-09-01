Score Sunday Riley's First Sunscreen, a Beloved K-Beauty Moisturizer, and More in the September Allure Beauty Box

There's sadly no way for me to stop asking my stylist to give me blonde hair every six months (and to be told no, every six months) but at least I can still pine after celebrities and their ever-changing hair colors. As the seasons change, I think we'll all be getting the urge to book a salon appointment and change things up. Before you know it, you'll be swapping out sarongs for sweaters, sandals for duck boots, so why not add a little dye touch-up to the list? Whether you want to mimic the Fall mood on your head–like say, go super dark or red for Thanksgiving–or you can to brighten up a cold season–hello, sunkissed!–we've assembled a master list for you. To help you get a jump start on your new colorway, we asked New York City colorist Stephanie Brown for her best bets for fall. From Bey-inspired honey browns to The Megan Rapinoe™, your next dye job awaits.