The best GPU overclocking software

Digital Trends
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like your CPU and other components of your PC, you can also choose to overclock your GPU, speeding up its performance by adjusting the clock rate. This allows you to give your GPU a boost if it’s struggling to play some high-end games or manually increase frames per second — without the need to replace your card entirely. Overclocking software makes the process a lot easier with precise clock information, stylish interfaces, and the ability to make the exact adjustments you want. Here are our top picks!

