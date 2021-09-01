7 healthy breakfasts for pregnant women you can make in 15 minutes

If you follow a meatless diet, make sure you're getting enough of these six key nutrients. Research has long supported that eating more plant-based foods can reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and even some cancers. However, whether you choose to eat this way part-time or all of the time, there are a few nutrients that need to be on your radar to make sure you are getting enough. Luckily, there many whole food sources, fortified foods, and supplements to ensure you are meeting the daily nutrient requirements. If you follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, or plan on switching any time soon, be mindful of these 6 nutrients.