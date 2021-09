Simply looking at top-line growth tells you relatively little. Two startups that are currently growing users or revenue 300% every year can each have different long-term prospects. It’s almost like looking at two people of the same age, height and weight, and projecting the same quality of life and longevity for both — there are many more factors that can help you make better predictions. Startups are similar, and it’s important to dig deeper into the health of a startup’s early growth and work to build the right foundation from an early stage.