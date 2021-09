In the first and second parts of this series we recreated and fixed our previously broken ride-on car using the power of SOLIDWORKS and SOLIDWORKS Electrical. Now that it’s up and running, our final mission is to give it a quick upgrade. We have the need for speed! In this blog, we’ll start by planning our upgrade and wiring it up in SOLIDWORKS Electrical Schematics and along the way we’ll double-check that everything fits well in 3D.