Boston College vs. Colgate - Raider’s Defensive Preview

I think it would only be pertinent to do a defensive preview of the Colgate Raiders given that Curtis on our team did a fantastic analysis on previewing the Eagle’s offensive attack going into the opening game on Saturday. Plus, not many of us ACC fans are familiar with what Colgate can bring to the table (if anything at all) and I think would be kind of fun to dig into their success (or lack there of) from last season and if there are any players that stand out that could help Colgate cover the -50.5 spread (oof).