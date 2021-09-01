Cancel
Find Out About the Psycho Bond Lifetime's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shared Before Escaping the Palace

By Lanford Beard
People
People
Cover picture for the articleFor Sydney Morton and Jordan Dean, portraying Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace was the same old song and dance. As it turns out, the actors didn't have to work too hard to cultivate the affectionate chemistry for which Harry and Meghan are famous — as costars in the Broadway musical American Psycho, Morton and Dean had known each other for more than five years before taking on the royal roles.

