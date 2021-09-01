Minty Holiday Chocolate Products

One of America's largest dessert chains is seeing its sales soar thanks to a major upgrade in the quality, or, more specifically, freshness, of its signature product. Krispy Kreme, which went public this year for the first time in five years, has seen a second-quarter 30% increase in sales everywhere where their donuts are sold, according to Restaurant Business. The reason behind it? A new operational model which assures all of their donuts are still fresh when they reach customers, something the company hasn't been able to achieve before.