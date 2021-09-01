Minty Holiday Chocolate Products
The Maltesers Mint Reindeer is being launched by Mars Wrigley UK to provide consumers with a rich yet fresh option to enjoy during the holidays this year. The product is formulated with a touch of mint in the recipe to help address the increase in interest towards mint-flavored products over the past year. The candy is heading the brand's holiday collection which also includes the returning Galaxy Truffles Caramel, Maltesers Truffles White Chocolate and the Galaxy and Maltesers Advent calendars.www.trendhunter.com
