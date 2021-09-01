Is LB Benardrick McKinney a target for Washington?
The Washington Football Team’s first-round of roster cuts are complete. Head Coach Ron Rivera and staff have gotten to the 53-man mark and have begun scouting the waiver wire and free agents to finalize their roster heading into week one. A few positions on the team have depth concerns right now, but what sticks out the most is linebacker. Washington currently has four linebackers on their roster, and Rivera emphasized that they are not through with the position; it is one that they are constantly evaluating.www.hogshaven.com
