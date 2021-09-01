Is LB Benardrick McKinney a target for Washington?

When Brian Flores cut the roster down to 53 players, there weren’t too many surprises. However, typically every year, you see one surprise move, and this year, it was linebacker Benardrick McKinney. McKinney was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans in exchange for Shaq Lawson. McKinney was coming off an injury cut 2020 season and had been very productive in his career to date, but Flores decided to move on from him for whatever reason. McKinney had 3 years left on his contract worth more than $20 million, but the Dolphins and McKinney agreed to void the final two years and cut his base salary this year, and it still wasn’t enough. McKinney is a tackling machine and good run defender, which seemed to make him a good fit, but the problem is he couldn’t cover in the passing game, and perhaps that was his undoing. If so, the Dolphins should have realized this before they made the trade. Linebackers in 2021 have to cover to stay on the field because it’s a passing league.