Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

What your red meat habit is doing to the planet

By Isabelle Gerretsen
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REjj5_0bjK9Yvp00

A huge gap exists between how much food we produce today and the amount needed to feed the world in 2050, when the population is expected to reach 10 billion .

Our food system is broken, scientists warn. It accounts for a quarter of the world’s global emissions and takes up half of the planet’s habitable land .

In order to keep global temperatures below 1.5C we need to drastically slash emissions from food production.

This means reducing the amount of meat we eat, especially red meat . Beef farming is by far the biggest climate culprit. It releases a huge amount of carbon emissions, fuels deforestation and contributes to biodiversity loss.

Beef’s carbon footprint

Farming animals is responsible for 14.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and the production of red meat accounts for 41 per cent of those emissions, according to the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization .

Emissions from global beef production are roughly equal to those of India, according to the World Resources Institute .

To avoid dangerous levels of global warming, beef consumption needs to fall by 90 per cent in western countries, according to a 2018 study .

Per gram of protein, beef emits 20 times more emissions than pulses such as beans and lentils , and four times more than dairy products.

To produce 100g of protein, beef production emits around 50kg of greenhouse gas emissions, Dave Reay, chair in carbon management at the University of Edinburgh, told The Independent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELqNa_0bjK9Yvp00

This is five times higher than emissions from dairy production, and almost 17 times higher than the carbon footprint of wheat, according to Reay.

Cows, sheep and goats are animals known as “ruminants”. Their stomachs contain special bacteria which help break down tough, fibrous matter such as grass. When cows eat grass, they fart or belch out methane.

This is a highly potent greenhouse gas which, although shorter-lived in the atmosphere, has a global warming impact 84 times higher than CO2 over a 20-year period . Methane and nitrous oxide, another potent gas, are also emitted from cow manure.

Beef’s carbon footprint can vary, depending on where the cows are reared. Beef cattle reared on deforested land account for at least 12 times more greenhouse gas emissions than cows raised on natural pastures, according to a 2018 study .

Land and water pressure

“Beef is more resource-intensive to produce than dairy and plant-based foods,” Richard Waite, senior research associate at the World Resources Institute, told The Independent.

It is highly water-intensive. “Beef accounts for about one-third of the global water footprint of animal agriculture, more than any other meat or dairy product,” said Waite.

According to the Water Footprint Network , one kilogram of beef needs about 15 thousand litres of water. Beef’s water footprint per calorie is 20 times higher than for cereal crops. Most of the water (98 per cent) is used to grow crops for animal feed, with just 2 per cent going towards drinking water for the animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gu9Jq_0bjK9Yvp00

Cows also require a huge amount of land and animal feed to grow and breed. They have lower growth and reproduction rates than other animals , such as pigs and chickens, so need more animal feed per unit of meat produced.

Beef requires 20 times more land per edible gram of protein than protein-rich crops, such as beans.

Producing 100g of beef protein requires more than 160 sq m of land, compared to the 2 sq m of land needed to produce the same amount of tofu protein, made from soybeans, Reay said.

Deforestation

The production of red meat contributes to deforestation, land degradation and biodiversity loss.

“While the majority of the world’s grasslands cannot grow crops or trees, native grasslands are already heavily used for livestock production, meaning growing global beef demand will likely increase pressure on forests,” said Waite.

The conversion of land for beef production is one of the leading causes of deforestation of the Amazon and other tropical forests. It is responsible for the destruction of 2.71 million hectares of tropical forest each year in South America.

Cattle ranching has been linked to an increase in fires and land clearance in the Amazon . Deforestation of tropical forests such as the Amazon releases huge stores of carbon dioxide and accounts for 8 per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions .

The destruction of forests for beef farming is threatening biodiversity and already-endangered species, including the giant otter and the world’s largest anteater in the Amazon, according to Greenpeace .

Comments / 1

The Independent

The Independent

234K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Meat#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Co2 Emissions#Beef Cattle#Dairy Product#Greenpeace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
AgricultureMiami Herald

Is meat grown in a lab actually meat? Officials really want to know what you think

If meat is grown in a lab, can it be labeled as authentic meat?. That’s what the Food Safety and Inspection Service hopes to nail down — and is seeking your input. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have teamed up to inspect whether meat from “cultured animal cells” can be labeled as real meat.
AgriculturePosted by
92.9 NIN

Lab-Grown Protein Is Set To Disrupt the Meat Industry, Says an Expert

Cell-based meats are poised to undercut the meat and dairy industry by presenting another sustainable competitor alongside the plant-based industry. According to an executive from international research firm Mintel, the cell-based industry is growing rapidly and proving itself to be a rival of conventional animal agriculture. Associate Director of Global Food Science for Mintel Stephanie Mattucci discussed the potential of lab-grown meat at Food Business News’ Trends and Innovation webinar, sharing her projections for the future of the protein industry.
Agricultureitechpost.com

3D Printed Meat - a Tech "Miracle" That Could Help Save and Feed the Planet

"Alternative meat" made by serious meat lovers is scoring high with consumers. There are currently roughly 7.674 billion people on planet Earth. Advances in technology are the only reason most of those billions aren't starving. From non-toxic pesticides to massive farm machinery, brilliant minds have improved the techniques and technology of food production to the point of abundance. So much so that we now live in an era where the numbers of the obese exceed that of the malnourished. You may have seen an artist's impression of vertical farms - towers of farms stacked atop each other, some growing vegetables and some raising animals. Other ideas include floating farms. These extreme ideas are important conceptual developments that seek to answer a simple question: How will we feed an additional two billion people by 2050? Within some four decades, scientists predict the world population will top nine billion. And there's no reason to assume these coming masses will be content as vegetarians or vegans. If the last 40 years- during which demand for meat has tripled - is an indicator of the next 40, we're in trouble; and this is a problem that even fancy farm towers or floating farms won't be able to solve.
Agriculturenutritionaloutlook.com

Is meat the new meat? The rise of cultivated meat

Plant-based meat is growing rapidly, but with cultivated meat on the horizon, the meat aisle will get even more competitive. More consumers are embracing plant-based foods and the idea that consuming less animal-based products will improve their health and the health of the environment. U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods grew 27% to $7 billion in 2020, according to SPINS data commissioned by the Plant Based Foods Association and the Good Food Institute.
Grocery & Supermaketnewhope.com

[email protected]: Impossible Foods announces alternative chicken retail debut | Greenhouse gas study pinpoints 20 meat and dairy firms

Impossible Foods launches chicken substitute in U.S. restaurants, announces grocery release. Impossible Foods launched its meatless chicken nuggets in restaurants this week, and also announced plans to bring the new offering to supermarkets by the end of the month. In the last decade, chicken has overtaken beef as Americans’ top meat choice, making it a target for companies that are looking to replace or reduce consumption of animal meat. The Impossible Chicken Nuggets will help the company catch up to rival Beyond Meat, which launched chicken tenders in U.S. restaurants this July, more than two years after discontinuing its original chicken alternative. Notably, CNBC points out that the product is free from heme, an ingredient that some might say is the company's signature ingredient.
RetailTelegraph

What your wealth (or lack of it) is doing to your brain

‘You need to set an intention,” Emilie Bellet is telling me. Immediately, my mind goes to yoga and meditation, acts of self-care, which, love them or loathe them, have become the cornerstone of modern well-being. Before you know it, you’ve bought the leggings, the superfood salad, and you’re off on the retreat of a lifetime. Anxiety and stress, see ya later!
ScienceWorld Economic Forum

This unassuming item releases 10.9 billion tonnes of carbon every year

A new study has calculated that deadwood releases 10.9 billion tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere and soil every year. Deadwood plays several vital roles in forest ecosystems. As it decomposes it contributes to the ecosystem’s cycle of nutrients, which is important for plant growth. The world’s deadwood currently stores...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

‘Activists are working hard to take the farm animal out of the food equation’: Farmers push back on plant- and lab-grown meat movement

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [B]eef is being threatened by activists from many different angles. There has been a growing campaign to take beef (and meat in general) off the table. In the past, animal protein production faced animal care and well-being, animal harvest for food, greenhouse gas production and other issues brought forth by animal activists. Recently, it has faced the challenges of fake meat, lab-grown meat and alternative protein as a replacement for beef (and meat) to maintain its place on the table. Activists are working hard to take the farm animal out of the food equation.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Seeking a revolution in chicken gut health

What if antibiotic use in poultry production could be significantly lowered by using waste products from milling?. That's the possibility that Dr Natalie Morgan is investigating after winning the Australian Eggs Award in the 2021 Science and Innovation Awards for Young People in Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. Dr Morgan, a...
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The Worst Soda Habits for Your Waistline, Says Expert

There's nothing quite as American as a hamburger, side of fries, and an ice-cold soda. While some regions of the country call it "pop" or "coke," the calorie content is all the same. Generally speaking, this type of carbonated beverage isn't ideal for a healthy, balanced diet. And if you're trying to lose or maintain weight, soda often has the opposite impact on your waistline. In fact, soda drinks are the source of several serious health issues due to the sugar content, according to Dr. Kathleen Winston, the dean at the College of Nursing for the University of Phoenix. Not only do these beverages have unnatural substances, but they don't offer any minerals, fiber, or vitamins. Truly, they're only empty calories that pack on the pounds—especially if you regularly partake in any of these worst soda habits.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Can lab grown meat be considered vegan?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Language is fascinating and complicated. Just as terms like “plant-based” and “vegan” are becoming widespread, their definitions seem to be shifting...
AgricultureFast Company

Animal feed suppliers are running out of a horse deworming drug because people want it for COVID

It’s hard to believe, “Please don’t treat yourself with horse dewormer tablets from Tractor Supply” is a warning Americans need to hear. But demand for ivermectin, whose primary use is for eradicating parasites in livestock, has reached the level where there’s now a run on the drug. Ivermectin is occasionally prescribed to humans for head lice and other parasites, but only in small doses, and has not been shown to protect against COVID-19. Yet, a growing number of animal feed suppliers nationwide, where the drug is available in highly concentrated forms, say they’re seriously out.
Heart DiseasePosted by
Hep

Red Meat Consumption Linked to Higher NAFLD Risk

Consuming larger quantities of red meat and organ meat, such as liver or kidney, was associated with a higher risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), according to findings published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology. A similar link was not observed for chicken or fish. Arising from the...
AgriculturePosted by
The Counter

For dairy cows, where there’s smoke, there’s less milk

Scientists in Idaho are finding that wildfire smoke dampens milk production and coincides with increased risk of disease and even death in dairy cows. Six of Zach Rose’s cows at Rogue Creamery in southern Oregon came down with pneumonia shortly after a bad fire season in 2018, and he thinks the smoke was to blame. “You can see a lot of respiratory issues if they inhale a lot of smoke,” said Rose, the organic dairy’s manager. “We try to keep them indoors obviously as much as possible in those times of really smoky conditions.”
Agricultureecowatch.com

Disempowered By Tyson: How Big Chicken Hurts Farmers, Workers, and Communities (and Why You Should Care)

A few years back, the nation's largest meat and poultry company used the slogan "Powered by Tyson" to sell its chicken, pork, and beef. Tyson Foods' marketing language has since changed, but the notion of "power" is more apt than ever when it comes to the way this company operates. As a new joint investigation by the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) and The Guardian reveals, Tyson has aggressively consolidated its power in the chicken industry, particularly in its home state of Arkansas, while disempowering and exploiting its workers and farmers. The findings are disturbing, and they should raise new alarm bells for state and federal regulators and anyone who eats chicken.
Agricultureucsusa.org

Disempowered by Tyson—How Big Chicken Hurts Farmers, Workers, and Communities (and Why You Should Care)

A few years back, the nation’s largest meat and poultry company used the slogan “Powered by Tyson” to sell its chicken, pork, and beef. Tyson Foods’ marketing language has since changed, but the notion of “power” is more apt than ever when it comes to the way this company operates. As a new joint investigation by the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) and The Guardian reveals, Tyson has aggressively consolidated its power in the chicken industry, particularly in its home state of Arkansas, while disempowering and exploiting its workers and farmers. The findings are disturbing, and they should raise new alarm bells for state and federal regulators and anyone who eats chicken.
AgricultureBangor Daily News

Cows and pigs are great livestock, but they can also make you really sick

This story was originally published in July 2018. Sometimes in this world, it’s the little things that can cause the most problems. Really, really little things. This is especially true for anyone working around or with livestock in Maine, according to Dr. Anne Lichtenwalner, director of the University of Maine Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and associate professor of animal and veterinary science.

Comments / 0

Community Policy