If you look at the top 10 stocks of the past decade, there are some well-known companies on that list. But even though it made the top-10 list (shares are up over 2,000% during the past 10 years) equipment rental company United Rentals (NYSE:URI) still isn't a household name. In this video from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Aug. 26, Fool contributor Jon Quast explains to fellow contributor Brian Feroldi all the reasons he added this long-term winner to his portfolio and why he thinks other investors should consider doing the same.