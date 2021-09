Saving for retirement is an important part of a long-term financial plan, even if you don't get help with a 401(k) through work. In 2020, some 33% of private industry workers didn't have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Part-time workers, those in service industries and those who made the lowest wages were the least likely to have any kind of help saving for retirement from their employer.