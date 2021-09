If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. With Season 20 on the horizon -- expected to air in the spring -- Richie says it'll be good to see people again, if Covid restrictions for filming begin to ease. "Idol is a fabulous experience for the people trying out and for the judges," he says. "Having said that, the hardest thing to do is to judge somebody when you're not in the same room. So it's great to be back face to face. We get a chance to hear and feel these young talented people."