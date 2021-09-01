The Cowboys going with Cooper Rush at QB2 seems questionable at best
The Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster is finalized, but as we all know there are a number of decisions that the team will make in the coming days to alter it. One of the things that they may or may not touch is the backup quarterback position. With the ink dry on the roster’s first draft it appears that the Cowboys are only carrying two quarterbacks on their roster with the lone non-Dak Prescott one being veteran Cooper Rush.www.bloggingtheboys.com
