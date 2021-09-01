Central Michigan Chippewas Preview
It’s officially game week! After one of the more exciting offseasons in recent memory, a Missouri team, fresh from an offseason of recruiting victories, is heading into a season full of optimism and determined for some on-the-field wins to maintain those recruits who have bought in to the #NewZou. So we start with the first game: a home tilt against a feisty MAC team that won their division two years ago and boasts a former SEC coach who tends to work wonders with G5 rosters.www.rockmnation.com
