Goodbye, Bright Side

It’s hard to remember a time following the Suns when Bright Side wasn’t part of my life. Like everyone, I locked in during the Steve Nash days, but most of you know I’m on the younger side (I’m only 24), so I wasn’t exactly online at that point. When I was a freshman in high school, though, I met the girl who would become my wife and her best friend. That friend, aka u/Dragic_Is_Magic, introduced me to the community here, and from there it was a match made in heaven.