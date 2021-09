After what happened to Kim Burgess in this past finale, you have to imagine that the Chicago PD season 9 premiere is going to be emotional. Is Marina Squerciati’s character going to survive? For the time being, we’re hopeful — mostly because she wasn’t dead at the end of the finale. That’s not to say that she is out of the woods, or that this experience won’t hang over all of Intelligence. We also saw Voight both bury and burn Roy’s body, something that definitely feels like him diving right back into his old ways.