Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Ida Bringing Last Waves of Rain and Storms to the Region

By Nicole Madden
wccbcharlotte.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIda is located north of the area this morning, but those outer bands still bringing a few more rounds of rain and storms across the area. Areal Flood Advisory for the mountains as several creeks and streams are starting to flow out of their banks. Flash flood watch continues through today with an additional 1/2 inch of rain still possible. Any stronger gusts will die down over the next few hours as Ida tracks further north and away from the region. Scattered storms are still possible this afternoon, but rain and storms will be wrapping up tonight with drier air filtering in. Much cooler and drier the rest of the week. Highs will reach the mid 80s with overnight lows falling to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temps will begin to heat back up into the upper 80s this weekend, but rain chances staying away for the holiday weekend.

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#Areal Flood Advisory#Highs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Florida Stateclick orlando

Storms roll across Central Florida bringing heavy rain, wind

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Wednesday rain chances are near 60% in Central Florida, with a few storms getting an early start around midmorning. Rain chances remain between 50-60% through the end of the workweek. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures will be in the low 90s...
Detroit, MIMacomb Daily

Severe thunderstorms expected this evening

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for southeast Michigan until 11 p.m. Tuesday, as a storms have moved across the state. Already, nearly 30,000 homes and businesses are without power, many in mid-Michigan, after passing storms triggered emergency sirens in the Mt. Pleasant area. Clare County has a bulk...
Environmentwglr.com

Storm includes large hail, powerful wind, heavy rain

GIBRALTAR, Wis. (AP) — Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind and large hail to eastern Wisconsin. Hail up to the size of a baseball fell in parts of Brown, Outagamie and Waupaca counties Tuesday morning. In Door County, trees and power lines were knocked down and Highway 42 was...
Environmentwccbcharlotte.com

Getting Muggier as Temps Rise Through Mid-Week

We’re starting off the morning with slightly cooler temps after yesterday’s cold front. Highs will reach the upper 80s today. A weak boundary will lift north bringing on more clouds this afternoon and just a brief shower chance. A stronger cold front will bring rain and storms late Wednesday. Drier air will take hold of the area with high reaching the low to mid-80s Friday. High pressure will keep rain chances to a minimum, but temps will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s by the end of the weekend.
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Cold front brings rain & storms to Columbus area for midweek

Tonight: Clouds increase, rain and rumbles late, low 64. Thursday: Few clouds, late day pop-up shower, high 76. It has been a beautiful and breezy day with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Temps will be pleasant tonight with temps in the 70s through midnight and into the middle 60s overnight. We will see clouds increasing by midnight with rain and rumbles before daybreak on Wednesday.
EnvironmentTimes and Democrat

Gulf storm may bring rain to area

A storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday could bring showers and thunderstorms to The T&D Region on Wednesday. There is about a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and a 60% chance Wednesday night for the region. The area could get .3 to .75 inches of rain,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy