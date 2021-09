Even some of the most passionate gym rats I know think stretching is something that's both annoying and avoidable. They're wrong. At any age, stretching improves your blood flow, reduces your risk of injury, increases your range of motion, helps you achieve better balance, assists your body in relieving itself of inflammatory lactic acids (which create soreness and stiffness), and ultimately helps you get lean. What's more, a recent study published in the Journal of Physical Activity and Health found that stretching is terrific at lowering your blood pressure.