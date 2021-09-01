Rattle Raises $2.8 Mn From Lightspeed And Sequoia Capital India
Rattle—a business operations (BizOps) automation and orchestration platform—recently announced a Seed round of $2.8 million from Lightspeed and Sequoia Capital India along with angel investors including Amy Chang (EVP, Cisco and Disney board member), Ellen Levy (early investor, Outreach), Jake Seid (early investor, Brex and Carta), and Krish and Raman (founders, SaaS unicorn Chargebee).
