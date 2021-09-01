Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New London, CT

Using the color spectrum to create music

By Owen Poole
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwrsz_0bjK4hkR00
Andrew Little plays his keyboard in the hall of KTSA at Hamilton College this summer in Clinton, N.Y. He is creating an electronic instrument that is being programmed on his computer, which produces notes based on a color microtonal scale. (Nancv L. Ford photo)

It was in high school when Andrew Little first developed a passion — and a bit of a problem — for discovering instruments and trying to play them.

Little participated in the New London Talent Show as a junior and senior at The Williams School.

“That really opened my eyes,” Little said.

Fast forward a few years and Little, now a music and creative writing double major at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., was recently reading about a Lumatone, an electronic instrument that produces notes based on a color microtonal scale.

It was the price — about $4,500 — that made him do a double-take, and gave him a bit of inspiration.

“It went from, ‘I want that instrument’ to getting to work trying to figure (it) out,” said Little, a senior from Noank.

Earlier this summer, Little began a project to create his own instrument, based on a Lumatone, but using the whole color spectrum.

He started out using a MIDI keyboard, which has to be plugged into a computer or a synthesizer, and used the eight drum pads on the side of the keyboard to correspond with the ROY G BIV colors of the rainbow, adding Cyan in between green and blue to make eight colors to easier work with the eight drum pads.

Then came the hard part.

Little and Ryan Carter, an assistant professor of music at Hamilton and the project’s faculty adviser, programmed everything into the MIDI keyboard using Max, software that Little described as a “visual programming environment for music and sounds.”

Little said Carter was integral to the project.

“Once it was done being programmed, the work was a lot less intensive and a lot more trial and error,” Little said.

Now, Little has a fully functional instrument, as well as two finished pieces and a third he hopes to finish soon.

“It functions a lot differently (than a Lumatone),” Little said. “The way to play it is definitely different. It’s like a synthesizer with more notes.”

Little descibes the sounds as dissonant and ambient. He has commissioned a fellow Hamilton student, Charlie Guterman, with creating three different art pieces centered around different color palettes, which will determine what notes Little can use to create compositions.

Little hopes to exhibit their work in Hamilton’s Kennedy Center for Theatre and the Studio Arts.

In the meantime, he is going to spend a lot of time in the studio tinkering with his creation. Then it’s on to a senior project — producing an album for some of his peers with the help of an Emerson Foundation Grant he received.

“What I’ve learned in my musical career so far is that whenever you can, limit yourself in a certain way that pushes you to do more with what you have,” Little said.

Some information was provided by Hamilton College.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
374
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
New London, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Ambient Music#Musical Instrument#Color#The Color Spectrum#The Williams School#Hamilton College#Lumatone#Noank#Midi#Cyan#The Studio Arts#Emerson Foundation Grant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Abbott signs Texas elections bill, Democrats file suit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Tuesday signed a sweeping overhaul of his state’s election procedures after months of delay caused by Democrats who sought to block the bill they say will disenfranchise voters. Abbott made the measure his top priority in two special legislative sessions he called over the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy