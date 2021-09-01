Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

7 Things: Biden won’t take blame for Afghanistan, punishing unvaccinated become more popular, hospitals still struggling in Alabama and more …

By Dale Jackson
Yellowhammer News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article7. Texas legislature passes voter integrity bill even though Democrats fled the state in protest. The story garnered a huge amount of attention, misinformation about the bills filled the airwaves, the media found new darlings to promote, and at the end of the day, the Texas “fleebaggers” accomplished absolutely nothing. The full legislature in Texas has passed a massive voter integrity bill that Governor Greg Abbott (R) will sign.

yellowhammernews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Alabama Government
Bessemer, AL
Government
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
State
Texas State
City
Bessemer, AL
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Dismukes
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaving Afghanistan#Texas Legislature#Democrats#Republicans#Montgomery County Circuit#State#Bessemer Amazon#Blm#Un American#Senate#Pentagon#Americans#Icu#The New England Patriots#The Centers For
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden wants to move on from the Americans he abandoned in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is moving on from his summer crises. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the Americans he stranded in Afghanistan. Biden is “hoping to turn the page” on those Americans, in the words of the Associated Press. It’s no wonder why that’s the case: Biden is a cynical politician who is willing to disregard his responsibilities as a president in order to achieve his domestic agenda. After all, what are a few hundred American hostages to the Taliban when there is infrastructure and new social programs to spend money on?
Presidential Electionleedaily.com

Ron Desantis: Joe Biden Dominates In The Poll Of Possible 2024 Matchups- Know Everything About The Newest Survey

According to a recent national poll, if Ron DeSantis were to run against Joe Biden in 2024, he would have a tough road ahead of him. Biden’s reelection was supported by 48 percent of the 1,200 registered voters polled by Emerson College, while DeSantis was supported by just 36 percent. In a notional noggin with Biden, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis did worse than former President Donald Trump. Even though only 395 Republicans and 450 Democrats were polled, Trump won 47 percent to 46 percent.
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden's standing among Americans nosedives in wake of rocky Afghanistan exit, COVID surge

As Labor Day marks the traditional close to summer, President Biden's poll numbers are taking a hit. Facing a barrage of bipartisan criticism for weeks over his handling of the turbulent U.S. withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan, and with a surge in new COVID cases due to the spread across the country this summer of the highly infectious delta variant, the president’s approval ratings are slipping.
U.S. Politicsbleedingheartland.com

The lie wasn't the worst thing Ernst said about Biden, Afghanistan

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst became fodder for fact-checkers last week when she wrongly said of President Joe Biden, “Not once has he expressed empathy and gratitude to the men and women who have put the uniform on and have fought so bravely overseas the last 20 years to keep our homeland safe. And I feel that by not acknowledging his gratitude for them, he’s diminishing their service.”
New York City, NYNew York Post

Dems blamed Trump for COVID deaths but now won’t blame Biden

One of the most morally revolting talking points taken up by Democrats in their effort to deflect attention from President Joe Biden’s deadly incompetence in Afghanistan is to minimize the deaths of 13 troops in Kabul, Afghanistan, by pointing out that more people are dying from COVID-19 every day. First...
Presidential Electionmainstreet-nashville.com

Five reasons Biden's approval ratings have taken a pounding

As the summer comes to a close, President Joe Biden’s job approval ratings have taken a major hit. Both the RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight polling averages show pluralities disapproving of Biden’s performance in office, with his approval rating stuck in the mid-40s. A Washington Post/ABC News poll conducted between Aug. 29...
Presidential Electiontheohiostar.com

Commentary: Biden Surrendered to the Taliban, the GOP Must Not Surrender to Biden

Impeach Biden, court martial the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Only one man lost his job over Afghanistan. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller challenged Biden’s incompetent and spineless Joint Chiefs of Staff to take responsibility for their dereliction of duty that led directly to the catastrophe in Afghanistan. Taking responsibility meant resigning. Biden’s military men immediately smeared him as mentally ill and forced him out of the Marines.
U.S. PoliticsTelegraph

Biden faces demands to replace the world’s most powerful banker

When Jay Powell became the 16th chairman of the Federal Reserve – and the world’s most powerful central banker – three years ago, he promised to “wear the carpets of Capitol Hill out” in a bid to restore the reputation of an institution tarnished in the eyes of policymakers by the financial crisis.
U.S. PoliticsAntelope Valley Press

In Afghanistan, Biden did the right thing, not the easy one

If Joe Biden were a typical politician, his choice on Afghanistan would have been easy. Political wisdom says you should never accept consequences today that you can postpone until after the next election, if not longer. Deceptive gimmicks and clever evasions are always preferable to painful solutions that pay off only in the long run.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A sobering fact Biden is learning: Good policy is not good politics

In the early days of Joe Biden’s term, clever observers had a piece of advice for the new president and his party that was repeated often: Do popular things. It was a bit tongue in cheek for being so obvious, but that was the point. Rather than turn his political strategy into a Rube Goldberg machine with a hundred moving parts, he should simply pursue his most widely supported objectives. That, it was said, is the only way to win, especially to prevent one’s presidency being hamstrung by a midterm election loss that gives the opposition control of Congress.

Comments / 0

Community Policy