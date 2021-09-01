7 Things: Biden won’t take blame for Afghanistan, punishing unvaccinated become more popular, hospitals still struggling in Alabama and more …
7. Texas legislature passes voter integrity bill even though Democrats fled the state in protest. The story garnered a huge amount of attention, misinformation about the bills filled the airwaves, the media found new darlings to promote, and at the end of the day, the Texas “fleebaggers” accomplished absolutely nothing. The full legislature in Texas has passed a massive voter integrity bill that Governor Greg Abbott (R) will sign.yellowhammernews.com
Comments / 2