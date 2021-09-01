Cancel
'The Circle' Season 3: Meet the New Contestants and Watch the First Trailer!

By Desiree Murphy‍
ETOnline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlert! The Circle is back for a third season, with twists and turns like never before!. Netflix made the surprise announcement on Wednesday that the fan-favorite competition series will be returning for its third installment on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Like past seasons, new episodes will continue to drop throughout the month -- on Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 -- with a must-see finale on Sept. 29.

