NH Gov. Chris Sununu negative for COVID after ‘not feeling well,’ getting tested

By KC Downey
WCVB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu’s office said the governor has tested negative for COVID-19 after "not feeling well" and getting tested "out of an abundance of caution." "I appreciate all the well wishes," Sununu said in a statement after receiving the negative result. “I woke up with symptoms similar...

