NH Gov. Chris Sununu negative for COVID after ‘not feeling well,’ getting tested

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was hospitalized for testing Friday morning due to “flu-like symptoms.” The Republican governor, who is fully vaccinated, has tested negative for COVID three times since falling ill. Tests on Friday afternoon confirmed that a bleeding ulcer was the cause of the symptoms, Sununu’s office said. After a blood transfusion, the governor is feeling much better. He is extremely grateful to the staff at Portsmouth Hospital for their outstanding care and to everyone who donates blood. As a blood donor himself he is happy he paid it forward and grateful to all who do the same,” his chief of staff Jayne Millerick said in a statement. Sununu previously said he woke up Wednesday with symptoms similar to the coronavirus. He traveled to Kentucky on Monday with a group of New Hampshire officials to meet with health care workers to learn about the state’s impending hospital surge. During the trip, Sununu visited two hospitals and met with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.