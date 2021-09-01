‘We worked hard. That’s why we’re strong today’

Members and friends of the GAR Memorial High School class of 1952, shown at the class’ monthly luncheon on Tuesday at the Wyoming Valley Country Club include, from left, seated: Audrey Thomas, Anita Unvarsky, Joe Kelly, Lorraine Ehrlich Langan, Thelma Owens Murtagh and Louise Piccarreta Laine. Standing: Jim Gorski, Frank Forlin, Joan Burnetski Basar, Joe Thomas, Mary Gorski, Robert Meier and Janice Meier. Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader

So, how long has it been since members of the GAR High School class of 1952 started meeting for monthly luncheons?

Thirty years? Forty?

“No, it was 50 years,” said Janice Meier, who “married into” the class when she and Robert Meier exchanged vows 53 years ago today. “Our son was little. We had to get a babysitter.”

While the Meiers are celebrating their 53rd anniversary today, class member Joe Thomas and his wife Audrey will celebrate their 66th anniversary on Friday.

But the 15 class members and guests who gathered for lunch on Wednesday at the Wyoming Valley Country Club shared memories that go back further than weddings, further even than their high school years.

“I remember not having recess at Dodson (Elementary School) because there were piles of metal and rubber on the playground,” Thelma Owens Murtagh said, explaining those items were to be recycled to aid the war effort during World War II.

She personally helped recycle when she was in grade school, carrying a large can to the neighbors’ houses to collect used fat — for which she’d be paid a few pennies.

Joan Burnetski Basar made a bit more than that when she was about 14, planting and picking cabbage and beans on a farm. At harvest time, “They’d give you a quarter for 16 pounds of beans,” she said, noting she’d “bring home $5 or $6.”

“We worked hard,” she said. “That’s why we’re strong today.”

Indeed, work was an important part of the class’ teen-age years, with Joe Thomas “carrying bags of concrete” at a building supply store after school, Frank Forlin working at a shoe factory after school, and class member Theresa “Terry” Seess Penkala exchanging school for a full-time factory job at age 16.

“It didn’t bother me one bit, because I was helping my mother,” she said, adding, “My father had miner’s asthma.”

But life wasn’t all work for the class of 1952.

Joe Thomas remembers walking from Wilkes-Barre up through Georgetown and Laurel Run to get to The Tubs — a good place to go swimming on a hot day.

The kids of the early 1950s visited teen hangouts, too, places called Bing’s and Mack’s and The Sugar Bowl, where jukeboxes supplied the music of Vaughn Monroe, Eddie Fisher and Tony Bennett.

Even window shopping — admiring the contents of store windows when the stores were closed — was an enjoyable pastime.

“Some of our dates were window shopping,” Murtagh said. “And we’d never go uptown without our high heels, gloves and a hat.”

Young women often couldn’t escape buying a hat — not once they’d stepped into Mrs. Herman’s Millinery Shop in downtown Wilkes-Barre. “It was long and narrow, and she was standing there,” Murtagh said. “She would not let you go out unless you bought a hat.”

Despite wanting to get dressed up for visits to town, some young women expected to dress more casually for an annual event known as the Sadie Hawkins Day Dance, to which girls typically invited the boys. Since the event was named in honor of the L’il Abner comic strip, it was also an opportunity to dress like Daisy Mae, wife of the title character, who was not exactly known for modest attire.

“The principal wanted to ban Sadie Hawkins Day, but everybody signed a petition,” Murtagh said, recalling that the principal allowed the dance, with a dress code. “He didn’t want short skirts, and he didn’t want the peasant blouses to be off the shoulder,” she said.

“Anything above the ankle was short in those days,” someone remarked, prompting another comment about cheerleaders’ skirts reaching below the knee.

“We didn’t do all the flips they do now,” Louise Piccarreta Laine said.

“We didn’t tumble,” said Lorraine Ehrlich Langan.

And for the musically inclined, there was a marching band. Joe Kelly, who played flute, and Joe Thomas, who played clarinet, enjoyed that activity — except when they had to clean and polish their white shoes after marching through a muddy football field.

Class member Jim Gorski, who traveled from Endicott, N.Y., with his daughter, Mary, to the luncheon, seemed to be the person who had traveled the greatest distance.

Seeing his friends is well worth the drive, Gorski said. “They’re like my family.”

While Endicott is about 88 miles from Wilkes-Barre, another class member usually travels a greater distance, close to 100 miles from Harrisburg. His name is Arnold, and his friends were disappointed that he didn’t make it this month.