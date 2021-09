“Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans were shocked after NeNe Leakes confirmed that Gregg Leakes was back in the hospital. After what seemed like the happy end of a battle with colon cancer, it returned recently and he had to get surgery. Sometime after, NeNe revealed that Gregg was making his transition. And he only had a couple of days left to live. So this is the reason she declined to wish a fan happy birthday while she working at her lounge, The Linnethia Lounge. Since then, Gregg has unfortunately passed away. And recently, NeNe and his loved ones got together to celebrate his life.