‘The Talk’ Co-host Elaine Welteroth Announces Exit After Just One Season

By Yah Yah
shinemycrown.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, journalist Elaine Welteroth announced her departure from “The Talk” on Monday that after less than one year on air. “It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented,” she said in a statement. “It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for.”

shinemycrown.com

Comments / 0

