Flu expected to circulate more this year due to fewer COVID precautions
While coronavirus pandemic precautions helped keep the flu away last year, experts are worried that we won’t be so lucky this year. Precautions and restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 actually also helped prevent the spread of the flu, a respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, during the 2020 flu season. This time last year, health experts were concerned that the U.S. would experience a “twindemic” with COVID and the flu, but that didn’t happen, likely due to a combination of mask wearing, social distancing, most schools being closed and overall reduced travel.www.clickondetroit.com
