How to make ‘Jersey Fresh’ jalapeno poppers

In a world of get-up-and-go fast-food grease joints and cheap, sometimes unfulfilling, burgers and fries, there comes a time when you just want to sit down in a place that isn't the stuffy interior of your car and enjoy an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal. In a world of clowns, kings, red-haired girls, and jack-in-the-boxes, Cracker Barrel offers customers a place of rustic charm and hot homemade meals. From the lattice interior walls festooned with turn-of-the-century farm tools and Coca-Cola advertisements to the modest general-store styled lobby selling boxes of candy and Christmas ornaments, to those little wooden peg games at almost every table, Cracker Barrels feels worlds away from the modern high-paced empire of quick flash-fried foods.
Comments / 0