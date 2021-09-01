3 In Your Town: Summits on the Air
On a summer afternoon in Roane County, Tennessee, high atop Mount Roosevelt, Chip Snyder is long and short dashing radio frequencies all across the country. "I'm part of an international group of amateur radio operators,” he explained. “The name of which is Summits on the Air. Now this group of amateur radio operators, there are about seven thousand of us in the U.S. As a hobby, climb mountain peaks and set up radio stations temporarily on the top of these peaks."www.wrcbtv.com
