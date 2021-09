This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. The next major software update for the iPhone, iOS 15, is now available for those who want to test it. Unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference along with a slate of other product releases in June, iOS 15 is now available as a public beta (here's how to download iOS 15), with the general release arriving in the fall, likely alongside the rumored iPhone 13.