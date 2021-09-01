Hyte Revolt 3 Review: Now This is Something Special

IBuyPower is opening its Revolt 3 chassis up for purchase without a full system inside it, and it might just be one of the best ITX cases you can buy. If you’ve heard of iBuyPower, you’ll know that the company builds solid gaming PCs, but it also make some sweet enclosures. Very rarely, the company will sell these cases to the public without a system installed in it, and it just so happens that I have one of these unicorns on the test bench today.