I was mulling over the last time we saw really exciting football from Sunderland consistently. We've seen good games and even a few false dawns. However, the last time I remember the lads ripping into teams was the Reidy era. It was unreal to watch Johnston and Summerbee ripping into defenses. Attacking free-flowing football.