OSU researchers develop secure computation protocol

The chip shortage continues to affect automotive OEMs around the world. Ford is cutting production of its F-150 pickup truck. It is not just passenger car production that is affected. The transportation industry will see chip shortages with 5+ month lead times through the end of 2021, according to ABI Research. Some of the shortages will be in telematics chips, due to high demand when 3G sunsets and the Canadian electronic logging device (ELD) Mandate for truck drivers, who are not supposed to drive more than 13 hours consecutively. Other shortages will be felt by the truck and trailer OEMs, who can’t get the chips for modules. “Connectivity, security, and integration are key elements of commercial transport today. Upwards of 17 compute modules are needed for a heavy-duty vehicle and everything from safety systems to engine control and telematics are impacted by these semiconductor delays,” said Susan Beardslee, principal analyst, Supply Chain Management and Logistics at ABI Research.