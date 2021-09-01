Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 big shocks from the Carolina Panthers initial 53-man roster

By Dean Jones
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat were some of the biggest shocks to emerge from the final round of cuts for the Carolina Panthers to finalize their initial 53-man roster?. It was an interesting process for the Carolina Panthers as they trimmed their roster down to 53 in time for the Tuesday deadline. The organization wasted no time in getting down to business early in the morning, with additional moves made just before the team took the field for practice.

catcrave.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

140K+
Followers
331K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Is it time for the Carolina Panthers to try Brady Christensen at LT?

Could the final preseason game be a good time for the Carolina Panthers to try rookie Brady Christensen at the left tackle position?. One of the more pleasing aspects of the Carolina Panthers preseason so far has been the production of Brady Christensen. The third-round pick hasn’t looked overawed at the next level despite playing multiple positions across the offensive line, leading many to believe the BYU product could have a big role to play during the 2021 campaign.
NFLWRDW-TV

Panthers sign Robby Anderson to $37.5M extension

(AP) - The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson, according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal includes $20.5 million in guaranteed money. The Panthers increased Anderson’s 2021 salary from $8 million to $12.5 million. In addition he...
NFLWSOC-TV

PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 27: D.J. Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers is pushed by Miles Killebrew #28 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images) (Chris Keane/Getty Images)
NFLchatsports.com

Panthers post-preseason final 53 man roster prediction

The Carolina Panthers wrapped up their preseason slate with a convincing win against the Pittsburgh Steelers last night. With that done, the roster needs to be cut down to 53 players by 4:00 on Tuesday, August 31. So we’ll take a stab at the final 53 and see how close...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 free agents the Panthers should sign to strengthen their 53-man roster

Could the Carolina Panthers pick up another veteran or two from the free-agent market to strengthen their 53-man roster in 2021?. It is a tough week ahead for the Carolina Panthers. One that will see a lot of players’ dreams end as cuts are made across the league by 4 p.m this afternoon (Tuesday). While this may be a misfortune for many, it is an opportunity for a front office that’s been extremely active this offseason.
NFLchatsports.com

5 greatest moments in Carolina Panthers history ahead of 2021 season

(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) Steve Smith and Jake Delhomme. As the Carolina Panthers gear up for their 27th NFL season, we count down the five greatest moments in franchise history. The Carolina Panthers have seen lots of change since team founder and former owner Jerry Richardson brought the team...
NFLchatsports.com

It’s time to take the shackles off Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

The time has finally arrived for the Carolina Panthers to finally take the shackles off their star running back Christian McCaffrey. There is a huge sense of excitement within everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers to see Christian McCaffrey on the field once again. It was a frustrating 2020 season for the All-Pro running back, who featured in three games to lose his streak of appearing in every game since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2017.
NFLCollege Football News

Carolina Panthers vs New York Jets Prediction, Game Preview

Carolina Panthers vs New York Jets prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch. Just how quickly can the Jet offense get up to speed?. New head coach Robert Saleh has his quarterback in Zach Wilson to build around, the receiving corps got a boost, and draft pick Michael Carter out of North Carolina should instantly be part of a good rotation.
NFLchatsports.com

Carolina Panthers RG John Miller on COVID-19 list, out for Week 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers starting right guard John Miller went on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and has been ruled out for Sunday's opener against the New York Jets. Dennis Daley, who started two games at right guard last season, will replace Miller as the starter Sunday. Rookie Deonte...
NFLUSA Today

Projecting the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 depth chart

The Carolina Panthers are not a finished product as we scoot through this Labor Day weekend. But they’ll need to turn something in ahead of Week 1, despite the work that’s left to be done to the roster. We take a crack at that here, as we give you our...
NFLchatsports.com

3 matchups where the NY Jets and Carolina Panthers are evenly matched

New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey, Corey Davis, C. J. Mosley, Charlotte, Donte Jackson, New York City, Baltimore, Marshall Thundering Herd football. It’s Labor Day, which officially means that the New York Jets are less than one week away from their season-opening clash with the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Community Policy