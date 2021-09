The Bureau of Land Management has announced it will begin a process that will see two of North Dakota and Montana’s cancelled lease sales posted late this year. The framework outlined in a media release from the Bureau of Land Management includes a 30-day scoping period that will take into account comments received, ending on Oct. 1. After that, BLM will then undertake an environmental review of the parcels for potential leasing and provide another opportunity for public comment, in accordance with an instruction memorandum it published in April. That memorandum, Instruction Memorandum 2021-027, is online at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2015346/510.