Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Pusha-T Reacts To Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" Cover Art

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePusha-T just won't let Drake off the hook. Clearly, the two still have a lot of bad blood, which was evidenced after Pusha-T "liked" a post criticizing Drake's new cover artwork for his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy. The two rappers have been at odds for years, and their feud...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Pusha T
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Cover Art#Certified Lover Boy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Shares Pregnancy Photos

Lil Nas X has made a stunning announcement to the world, telling his fans that he's expecting a bundle of joy in a few weeks. After trolling Drake and remixing his cover artwork with a dozen pregnant men, Lil Nas X has announced that he's "expecting," revealing his due date in the caption.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Brutally Disrespects King Von After Lil Durk Visits O Block Mural

These days, 6ix9ine gets the most attention when he's being remarkably disrespectful to other rappers, their families, and their loved ones. For the last year, music has not been his core focus as social media has taken up much of his attention span, responding to anything that has to do with Lil Durk, King Von, or other Chicago-based rappers that he has beef with. After a mural was painted for the late King Von in his beloved O Block neighborhood this weekend, Lil Durk visited the street art, which warranted a reply from none other than Tekashi.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Def Jam Signs Brooklyn Rapper H-D Who Went Viral For Sounding Like JAY-Z

Brooklyn rapper H-D has reportedly signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings according to a social media post from the artist on Wednesday (August 18). Taking to Instagram, he shared a video signing paperwork while tagging Def Jam and EVP of rhythm and lifestyle promotion, Noah Sheer, along with Universal Music Group.
Musicthesource.com

Andre 3000 Responds to Kanye’s “Life of The Party” Drake Diss

Andre 3000 wants no parts of Drake and Kanye’s beef. Early Saturday morning, Drake previewed Kanye West’s new track with Andre 3000, “Life of The Party.” Prior to its Sound 42 debut, Ye played it following an interview with Musrif in Berlin, Germany. The song was then leaked on Sound...
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Jay-Z’s Drake Verse Has Twitter Going Wild After Kanye Beef

Drake’s hotly anticipated new album Certified Lover Boy is finally here, and it has a killer feature that’s shaking up rap Twitter. That’s right, just one week after Jay-Z appeared on Kanye West’s Donda, Jay paid a visit on Drake’s new album too. On CLB’s “Love All,” Jay-Z closes out...
Hair Careat40.com

Drake Reveals He Had COVID-19 After Fan Disses His Haircut

Drake revealed he had COVID-19 after a fan dissed his haircut. An Instagram user posted two photos of the "God's Plan" rapper on Monday (August 16), showcasing the difference in the heart design shaved into his hair, per HipHopDX. "That heart is stressed," they captioned the photo, including both skull and crying emojis.
CelebritiesBillboard

Lizzo Releases 'Rumors' With Cardi B: Watch the Steamy Music Video

It's true! On Friday (Aug. 13) at midnight, Lizzo released her all-new single "Rumors" featuring Cardi B. The song marks the duo's first-ever collaboration. On Thursday, ahead of the release, the two Grammy winners posted a promotional clip with a sneak peek from the music video. In it, Lizzo is heard singing, "All the rumors are true, yeah."
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Lil Uzi Vert Calls "Kanye a Fake Pastor"

Amidst the heated beef between Kanye West and Drake, Lil Uzi Vert recently shared his thoughts about ‘Ye. Taking to Twitter, the Eternal Atake rapper wrote, “Kanye a fake pastor,” followed by a laughing emoji in a now-deleted tweet. It is unclear what Uzi intention behind the tweet was, but when a fan responded, “And you a real devil worshipper,” he replied, “You get it my boy.”
MusicVanity Fair

Kanye West and Drake Bring Their 12-Year-Old Beef to the Group Chat

It appears that the ongoing feud between Kanye West and Drake has been reignited and is escalating quickly as both rappers gear up to release their new albums. This war of words began anew on Friday when rapper Trippie Redd released his album “Trip At Knight,” which features a collaboration with Drake titled “Betrayal.” On the track, the October's Very Own founder seems to take shots at both West and West's frequent collaborator Pusha T, rapping, "All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.” In 2018, Pusha T and Drake infamously butted heads after the Degrassi star released the diss track “Duppy Freestyle.” The Clipse rapper wrote “The Story of Adidon” in response, in which Pusha accuses Drake of being a "deadbeat" dad who is "hiding a child," as up until that point he had not publicly acknowledged the existence of his son, Adonis. The cover art for the single also featured a 2007 photograph taken by David Leyes of Drake in blackface.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z & Lil Baby Memes Go Viral After Featuring On Drake's "CLB" & Kanye's "DONDA"

Drake finally released his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy on Friday morning and music fans have been reacting to the new music all over social media, with Drake commanding the #1 trending topic right now. Considering how heated things have gotten recently between Drake and Kanye West, his arch-nemesis, music fans have been sharing memes related to all of the artists that have feature verses on both respective albums.

Comments / 0

Community Policy