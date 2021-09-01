Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

The space race runs through Texas

By Kevin Cummings, Brent Wistrom, Chris Mathews
Posted by 
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grand visionaries set the tone. Technology and entrepreneurship paved the way. And these days, Texas innovators are building everything from rockets and lunar landers to satellites, sensors and software that play pivotal roles in humanity's future both here and off in the great beyond. Texas has been known as a...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Industry
State
California State
City
Briggs, TX
Houston, TX
Business
State
Florida State
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Earth, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
Industry
City
Mckinney, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Manufacturing#Space Exploration#Space Industry#Space Race#Space Foundation#Spacex#Blue Origin#Crunchbase Data#Firefly Aerospace#Exos Aerospace#Intuitive Machines#Houston Inno#Ntx Inno#Time#Texas Instruments#Ut Dallas#Ut Arlington#Firehawk Aerospace#The Harlow Capital#Raytheon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Nashville, TNPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Tyler Technologies completes $84 million purchase of Nashville's VendEngine

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) has completed its purchase of Nashville-based cloud-based fintech software firm VendEngine Inc., according to a news release. One of the largest tech acquisitions in Nashville history, VendEngine's platforms handle a wide array of tasks at jails and detention centers in 32 states and five countries, including electronic payments, emails and video calls for inmates, work-release scheduling, electronic health records, and managing on-site commissaries.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Revenues rebound for Dallas-Fort Worth hotels, but pandemic funk lingers

Dallas-Fort Worth hotels are on the upswing, with room-nights sold, occupancy and other indicators perking up in the second quarter. Hotels in the Dallas-Plano area checked in with a 197.5% increase in revenue in the second quarter over the same period in 2020, according to a report from Texas hotel consulting firm Source Strategies. Fort Worth-Arlington hotels did even better, up 201.5%.
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Pharos Capital's Charter Health Care Group makes two more Texas purchases, including one in Plano

Pharos Capital Group, the private equity firm co-headquartered in Dallas and Nashville, announced on Aug. 30 that its California-based post-acute care provider platform has made two additional Texas purchases, according to a news release. Cucamonga, Calif.-based Charter Health Care purchased Saints Hospice in Plano and Genesis HospiceCare in Athens. The...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Award-winning Dallas-based 3Headed Monster is a Southwest Agency of the Year

For the second time, Dallas-based advertising agency 3Headed Monster (3HM) has been named a Southwest Agency of the Year by Ad Age, one of the advertising industry’s leading publications. The award recognizes organizations smaller than 150 employees across the nation based on vision, growth, agency culture, and portfolio of sales-driving creative work for their clients. 3Headed Monster was also recently recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in Texas, growing 168% from 2018 to 2020. As the nation came out of a turbulent 18 months, the agency weathered the pandemic successfully, getting through it with no layoffs, reimbursed pay cuts, and continued healthy profit growth. 3Headed Monster’s current client roster is filled with what the agency calls Tomorrow Brands - brands that are focused on relentless innovation and making tomorrow better for the people they serve. Category disruptors like Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Dallas-based Wingstop — two of the top ten fastest-growing restaurants in the U.S. — have signed up for the agency’s services and seen success throughout the pandemic. Perennial innovators like Southwest Airlines, Bridgestone, and a host of startups round out the agency’s client roster. A recent disruptor to hire 3HM was the Texas wine industry, which is challenging misperceptions and beating California wines in their own competitions. Its campaign “Texas Wines. Texas Bold.” was awarded an Addy by the Dallas chapter of the American Advertising Federation. 3Headed Monster was founded in 2014 in direct rebellion to the antiquated holding company model that has dominated the advertising industry for generations. At 3HM, data-driven digital strategy and award-winning brand creativity collaborate freely on every assignment. The curious name 3Headed Monster describes the vision, referring to the three essentials of modern marketing — storytelling, design and technology — woven together at the agency’s inception.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

After launching Founder Institute Texas, Martín Martinez is now the states executive director - a first-of-its-kind role for the organization

After launching Founder Institute Texas, Martín Martinez is now the state's executive director - a first-of-its-kind role for the organization. Martinez helped to open all three Texas chapters of the entrepreneurial training and support organization over the past four years and will now serve as the executive director of the Lone Star State. He will also take up the mantel of entrepreneur in residence, working closely with the headquarters on things like events, expansion and recruitment.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Exclusive: Space vehicle maker plans to move it headquarters to McKinney as it looks to hire hundreds

A fast-growing startup with ties to the region’s space flight history is relocating its headquarters within North Texas. In a move to ramp up production to meet demands, EXOS Aerospace, a maker of reusable space vehicles, is planning on moving its Greenville-based operations to McKinney as it looks to focus on the commercial orbital market, according to its Co-founder and COO John Quinn.
Saginaw, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Report: Wylie and Saginaw increasingly popular among home shoppers

Out-of-state transplants continue to flock to Texas, and recent data suggests Wylie and Saginaw are becoming popular places to plant a homestead. According to a report from Opendoor, a digital platform for residential real estate, cities in Tarrant county like Arlington and in Denton and Collin counties like Frisco continue to be popular destinations. However, there has been a notable uptick in interest in Wylie and Saginaw. Because out-of-state transplants are flooding the state and driving up prices near city centers, many are moving to the suburbs to get more bang for their buck.

Comments / 0

Community Policy