Opinion: Building a green way out of the housing crisis

Climate change is here and scientists say we have a narrow window to act. We need to look no further than Missoula’s own relentlessly hot and smoky summer. At the same time, there is an urgent need to create attainable housing. The median sales price of a home just reached $430,000, representing a 23% increase from the end of 2020. Finding indoor reprieve from extreme weather is more complicated for a growing number of our fellow citizens, with impacts to their health and livelihood. And monthly energy bills are unaffordable for those who live in leaky, uninsulated homes.