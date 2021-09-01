Cancel
Ravenna, OH

Ravenna planning to test outdoor tornado warning sirens Wednesday at 10 a.m.

record-courier.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavenna will be testing the city’s outdoor tornado warning sirens Wednesday at 10 a.m., the police department posted on its Facebook page. The siren will sound for three minutes. This testing is conducted on the first Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m., April through September. If there is a threat of severe weather at testing time, the city may choose to not test the sirens that day, as this may be confused with an actual tornado threat instead of just a test.

